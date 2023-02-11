Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Price Performance

NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.35 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATCO. B. Riley downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Atlas Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.