Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.19 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $485.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

