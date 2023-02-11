Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,139.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

