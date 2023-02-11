State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in State Street by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in State Street by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in State Street by 2.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street by 4.2% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STT opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

