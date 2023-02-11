Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

