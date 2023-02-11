Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 116,307 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 116,307 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

