Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $56,000 Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Matson were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Matson by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Price Performance

Matson Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $68.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Matson’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Stories

