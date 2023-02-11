Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,513.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,496.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,353.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 29,822.35% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $99,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $99,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

