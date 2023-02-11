Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $64,000 Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 269.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,890,000 after acquiring an additional 214,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after acquiring an additional 743,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ORA opened at $92.38 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

