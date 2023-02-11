Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $68.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

