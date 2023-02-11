Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.
