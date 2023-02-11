Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,286 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after buying an additional 226,279 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 55,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

