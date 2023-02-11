Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 22,349 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.13. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

