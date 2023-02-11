The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,430 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 2.6 %

Mosaic stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.