Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,052,000 after buying an additional 50,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $170.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.56 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

