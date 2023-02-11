Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,038 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of TRMB opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.87.
Trimble Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
