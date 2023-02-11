Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,593 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 327,265 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $127.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.29.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

