Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186,653 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $141.45.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.