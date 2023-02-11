Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,732 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,250,000 after acquiring an additional 321,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $184.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $192.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day moving average of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

