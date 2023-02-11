Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,314,010 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314,010 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Pinterest worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,863,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 742.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 702,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -165.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock valued at $63,670,284 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.