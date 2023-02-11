USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 27,122 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 27,122 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $108.64 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

