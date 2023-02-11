Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.25 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,834 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,925,000 after purchasing an additional 542,083 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,067,000 after buying an additional 393,493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,383,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,269,000 after buying an additional 692,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

