Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $119.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

