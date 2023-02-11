California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.99 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Steel Dynamics worth $29,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

STLD opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

