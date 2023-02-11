Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 446,483 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

