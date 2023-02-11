Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,887 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $317.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

