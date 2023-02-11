Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,017,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $438.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

