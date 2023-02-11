Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 814.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

