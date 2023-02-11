Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,700 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $171.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

