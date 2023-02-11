Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 44,619 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,619 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $1,487,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.5 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

