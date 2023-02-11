Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

STE opened at $192.87 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

