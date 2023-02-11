Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

