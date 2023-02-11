Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.05.
Fiserv Price Performance
FISV stock opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Insider Transactions at Fiserv
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.