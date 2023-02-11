Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Incyte Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Incyte by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Incyte by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

