Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.