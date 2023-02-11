OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $50.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.40 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,009,000 after purchasing an additional 204,780 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 86.2% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

