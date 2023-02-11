Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE OSH opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $13,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at $132,016,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 494,492 shares of company stock worth $16,343,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

