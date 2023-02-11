Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $72,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,338,000 after acquiring an additional 416,325 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

