ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 1,024.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,969,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,031,000 after purchasing an additional 390,164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 805,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $22.46 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 52.54%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

