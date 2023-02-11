397 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 4,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,471,000 after buying an additional 79,157 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $230.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

