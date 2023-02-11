1,062 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 45.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:ES opened at $80.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.