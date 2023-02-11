Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,110 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1,480.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $150.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

