Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $89,000 Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,970 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after buying an additional 192,778 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,366 shares of company stock worth $5,231,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.54. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

