Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,480,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 347,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

