California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 29,126 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Darden Restaurants worth $35,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

DRI opened at $147.02 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.02. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

