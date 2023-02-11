Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $245.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

