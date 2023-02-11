Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $427,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.23 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.