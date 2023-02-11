Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 306 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Allstate by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after acquiring an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

