Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 839 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61.

