Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 193 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,870,000 after acquiring an additional 73,192 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

