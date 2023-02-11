Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,896 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $256.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total value of $775,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total value of $775,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

